Baham gets COVID-19

Former Palawan governor and Philippine Games and Amusement Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), his brother said.

Jorge Mitra, took to Facebook on Tuesday evening, said his brother is currently under isolation in a government-accredited quarantine facility in Puerto Princesa City.

“Baham has always followed all safety protocols especially in his recent travels to other provinces in connection with his work. We believe his infection may be the new and more infectious Covid-19 variant,” his brother, Jorge Mitra, wrote on his Facebook post.

Baham arrived in Puerto Princesa on March 3, who was previously allowed to travel after his negative test result, which was a prerequisite for incoming individuals in the city.

