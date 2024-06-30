Another newspaper is closing down. This time, it’s the award-winning Baguio Midland Courier, which will cease operations after 77 years in the news publication industry.

Hamada Printers & Publishers Corporation released a press statement announcing Baguio Midland Courier’s closure after 77 years due to unprecedented challenges the publication has faced. The closure will be effective on July 22, 2024.

“But your Baguio Midland Courier is not spared from the worldwide trend that newspapers are facing unprecedented challenges, leading to the closure of venerable publications,” the statement read.

Baguio Midland Courier released its first print in April 1947 and has been providing credible news and information in Baguio City and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) since then.

The publication invited its advertisers and supporters to be a part of its final three issues on July 7, 14, and 21, 2024, by placing advertisements before it ceases operations.

While the print edition of the publication will stop, the management urges its readers to stay connected, as they are hopeful for new opportunities to emerge.