Bagong Silang fisherfolk to receive payaw project assistance from TOW West, NGOs

The fishing community of Barangay Bagong Silang in Puerto Princesa City will soon get a fish aggregating device or payaw as a livelihood assistance from government and non-government organizations.

During the Usapang Pangkapayapaan, Usapang Pangkaunlaran (UP UP) Palawan program of the Tactical Operations Wing (TOW) West on Thursday, the “Payaw Project” was discussed and will be implemented by February.

The payaw project is a livelihood assistance to be jointly provided by TOW West, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and NGOs for the community of Brgy. Bagong Silang.

Bagong Silang chairman Reynaldo Taneo stated that the project will be a big help to their residents considering that their barangay is one of the main producers of fish products in Puerto Princesa City.

He also said that the neighboring barangays will also benefit from the project.

“Maganda po ito kasi hindi lang ang mga taga-Bagong Silang ang makikinabang dito kundi ang mga kalapit barangay,” Taneo said.

Taneo added that the barangay council has also crafted a measure asking the permission from the city government for the construction of the payaw in Puerto Bay.

Also included in the project is the coordination with the authorities and city government.

“Magkakaroon din kami ng coordination sa mga proper agencies para sa pagbabantay nito. Gumawa na rin po kami ng resolusyon na addressed sa city para payagan tayo kasi baka may mga designated areas para dito,” Taneo said.

Master Sergeant Leo Sabuya from the Civil Military Operations (CMO) of TOW West explained that the payaw is a platform placed to float on the water to attract fish.

“Yong payaw ay mayroong floater, may nakasabit na buri sa ilalim kasi ‘yon ang kakainin ng mga maliliit na isda. Then ‘yong mga maliliit na isda naman ang susunduan ng mga malalaking isda,” Sabuya said.

“Kawil lang ang suggestion na pagharvest kasi kung lambat ay masasama lahat pati maliliit na isda,” he added.

Aldrin Villapa, BFAR Palawan aquaculturist, reminded that the project should also be regulated to make it sustainable for the residents and other beneficiaries.

“Maganda itong naisip na program na pwede ma-adopt ng ibang barangay. Ang akin lang, dapat ma-regulate natin kasi ang thinking ng iba na hangga’t may nakukuha ay okay lang. Dapat naka-specify kung gaano kadami ang kukunin na isda,” Villapa said.

He said that they are also willing to provide technical assistance for the project.

“Kung ano man ang kailangan na assistance ay pwedeng pumunta sa aming opisina,” Villapa added.

Non-profit organizations Rotary Club of Puerto Princesa, Grand Isla Kalayaan Eagles, and Last Frontier Grand Eagles Club also committed to support the project.

“Marami kaming mga projects at makakaasa kayo na tutulong ang Rotary,” Lyn Moraga, president of Rotary Club of Puerto Princesa said.

“Kung kailan ang plano na mai-launch po ito ay willing kami na makipagtulungan,” Irwin Chu, president of Grand Isla Kalayaan Eagles Club added.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food. See author's posts