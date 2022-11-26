Nagsagawa ng inspection sa Barangay Lucbuan kahapon ang bagong general manager ng Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) na si Engr. Rez Contrivida bago ang final acceptance ng itinatayong 5MVA Substation.

Kasama ni Contrivida sa aktibidad noong November 23 ang ilang kawani ng PALECO mula sa Technical Services Department (TSD) at Internal Audit Department (IAD) nito, ayon sa tagapagsalita ng kooperatiba na si Maria Janelle Rebusada.

The inspection visit was part of the procedure before the final acceptance of the project from the contractor. The 5MVA Substation will help with the quality and reliability of the power to be supplied to the northern barangays of Puerto Princesa,” ayon kay Rebusada.

Sa kanyang pahayag pa, ang mga barangay na ito ay ang mula sa Lucbuan hanggang sa Langogan. “Having a substation in Brgy. Lucbuan will not only limit the affected areas should power interruptions occur but will also help regulate the voltage being supplied to our MCOs in the said barangays.”

Gusto ng PALECO na maging operational na ang nasabing 5MVA Substation sa lalong madaling panahon upang mapaganda ang power quality at power reliability sa mga northern barangays ng Puerto Princesa.

Kasama sa isinagawang inspection ang isang representative mula sa Cepalco Energy Services (CESCO) na siyang contractor para sa nasabing proyekto.

