Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, is expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the convergence of easterlies and the shearline.

PAGASA said there will be light to moderate winds blowing from the Northeast to the East across Palawan and its nearby Kalayaan Islands, along with slight to moderate sea conditions.

The weather bureau has also issued Thunderstorm Advisory No. 4 for Busuanga, the northern part of Coron, Agutaya, and the Kalayaan Islands.

PAGASA urges local residents and authorities in Palawan to take necessary precautions, as there is a potential for flash floods and landslides as a consequence of this weather event.