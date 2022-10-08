The city water district is set to start the construction of a P25 million Bacungan water system project in November to serve 6,454 residents of the barangay with clean and accessible water.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held on October 5. It is a joint-funded project of PPCWD and the Puerto Princesa City government, with a P15 million and a P10 million share.

Information officer Jenn Rausa has said that this is part of PPCWD’s plan to make water more accessible in rural areas and to connect more people to service.

This project follows the recently inaugurated infiltration gallery and transmission line in Brgy. Luzviminda. Aside from Brgy. Bacungan, PPCWD also has plans to provide water services in the barangays of Mangingisda and Maryugon.

The project is also a collaboration between Bacungan-LGU, Candes 3 Marketing Cooperative (C3MC), DENR-CENRO, and DENR-PENRO.

