A Palaweño has taken the helm of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), with the assumption of P/Col. Ronie S. Bacuel, who hails from Agutaya town, an island municipality northeast of Palawan.

Bacuel assumed as PPCPO chief in a change of command ceremony held on Monday, replacing Col. Roberto M. Bucad.

Bacuel is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class 1999 while Bucad is a member of Class 1997. The two just exchanged posts as Bucad will take over as chief of the MIMAROPA Police Regional Office (PRO IV-B) Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division, the position left by Bacuel.

During the change of command ceremony, Bacuel said he will do what Bucad has been doing to ensure continuity in the operations of PPCPO.

A native of Palawan, Bacuel said it is a great honor and privilege for him to serve as the city’s police chief, noting that he was also recommended by Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron to become the next PPCPO city director.

“Thank you for the trust and confidence. This will serve as my motivation to perform my tasks and duties. As I stand with you today, I assure you that we have the same goal of protecting the people of Puerto Princesa,” he said, addressing.

“To my predecessor, thank you for trusting me to continue what you have started. I commit myself to continue your advocacies and programs in keeping Puerto Princesa City safe and secure,” he added.

Among the programs of the PPCPO he said he will keep include the police visibility and engagement with different stakeholders in the community.

“We will strengthen the trust given by our kababayans with our continuous police presence and interactive meetings with the community, government agencies, private sector,” he said.

“Since we are a tourist destination, we will continue the program of police visibility and then together with our Police Community Relations Office, we will also continue our direct meetings with our stakeholders so we can talk about their concerns,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bayron said that with the new city police chief being a Palaweño, it will be an easy task.

“I can see that we will have no problem with our new city director because he is from here,” Bayron said.

He also promised to extend full support to PPCPO as he announced more projects intended for them to assist in their operations. Considering the geography and size of the city, he said more police stations will be added, particularly in far-flung barangays.

“I am also happy to announce that the police station in Napsan is already established and operations,” he said.

“We have also allotted funds for the establishment of stations in Macarascas and San Rafael. After that maybe next year we will also establish one in Luzviminda,” he added.





