Cuyo’s municipal agriculture office plans to implement backyard farming of red onions to supplement local supplies for residents’ consumption before the end of the year.

Bernabe Sayang, municipal agriculturist, stated that once seeds from Iloilo province arrive, they will begin planting through backyard farming.

“May plano na mag-procure kami ng seeds ng sibuyas kasi hindi naman pihikan sa climate, kailangan expose sa init. Ipupunla muna namin siya, ‘pag nagsibol na saka namin itatanim pero kailangan i-plot, well-pulverized talaga siya– Almost pang-backyard talaga,” he said.

He added that the Cuyo town venture into onion planting is not motivated by price increases, but rather by a desire to increase the supply of high-value crops on the island. The current price of red onions in the island town ranges from P300 to P340, with some retailers selling them for P400 to P450.

The majority of the supplies sent to Cuyo island come from Manila and Iloilo, while Mindoro province supplies its island barangay, Manamoc.

Farmers from 17 barangays who want to learn how to plant red onions will be included in the pioneer batch, he added.

“Ito ang magiging una (pagtatanim). Kahit anong variety basta ‘yong pagtatamnan na lupa well-pulverized, walang problema,” he said.

