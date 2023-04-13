(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

One was killed and another was injured in a vehicular accident early Thursday, April 13, along the National Highway in Sitio Man-ag, Brgy. 4, Roxas, Palawan.

The fatality was identified as 18-year-old Kobie Yala Magbanua, a resident of Brgy. 3, who was riding the back seat of a Suzuki Raider motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Hienz Jay Delos Reyes Gabinete, a resident of Brgy. Magara.

Investigation revealed that Gabinete, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and driving at a high speed, lost control of the motorcycle while navigating a curve.

The motorcycle overshot to the right shoulder, causing Magbanua to fall and hit his head on a rock. He died on the spot, while Gabinete sustained bruises on various parts of his body.

Gabinete and the motorcycle involved in the incident, which was found to have no present official receipt (OR) and certificate of registration (CR), are now under the custody of the Roxas Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

