Patay ang isang backrider sa bayan ng Barangay San Rafael, Busuanga, noong Martes ng hapon, matapos mabangga ang sinasakyan niyang motorsiklo ng isang Hi-ace van.

Kinilala ang backrider na nasawi sa report na ibinahagi ng Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) bilang si Lemuel Tabangay, 60 taong gulang, magsasaka, at residente ng Brgy. New Busuanga, sa naturang bayan.

Ang driver ng motor kung saan naka angkas si Tabangay ay kinilala na si Romeo Rodriguez, 18 taong gulang, residente rin ng Brgy. New Busuanga, at sinasabing walang lisensya ng mga awtoridad.

Ang driver ng Hi-ace van ay kinilalang si Lilo Sultan, 46 taong gulang, negosyante mula sa Brgy. 3, Coron.

Ayon sa imbestigasyon ng Busuanga police station, nangyari ang aksidente bandang 4:40 p.m. noong May 16. Habang binabaybay ng motorsiklo na minamaneho ni Rodriguez ang national highway patungo sa kanilang barangay ay paparating naman sa kasalungat na direksyon ang Hi-ace van at nabangga sila.

Lumalabas pa sa imbestigasyon na may ino-overtake na sasakyan si Sultan kaya naganap ang aksidente na naging dahilan ng kamatayan ng naka angkas na si Tabangay. Dinala si Tabangay sa Rural Health Unit (RHU) ng Busuanga, ngunit idineklara ito doon na dead on arrival ng doktor na sumuri.

Ang driver na si Rodriguez ay nagtamo ng seryosong pinsala sa katawan kaya ito ay dinala sa Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital, samantalang si Sultan ay nasa kustodiya ng Busuang Municipal Police Station (MPS) para sa karampatang disposisyon.

A backrider died in Barangay San Rafael, Busuanga, after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a Hi-ace van on Tuesday afternoon.

The backrider was identified in the report shared by the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) as Lemuel Tabangay, a 60-year-old farmer and resident of Brgy. New Busuanga in the said town.

The driver of the motorcycle, where Tabangay was riding, was identified as Romeo Rodriguez, an 18-year-old resident of Brgy. New Busuanga, who reportedly has no driver’s license, the police claimed.

The driver of the Hi-ace van was identified as Lilo Sultan, a 46-year-old businessman from Brgy. 3, Coron.

Busuanga police station investigation said the accident happened at around 4:40 p.m. on May 16. Rodriguez was driving the motorcycle along the national highway towards their barangay when the Hi-ace van approached from the opposite direction and collided with them.

Sultan was allegedly overtaking a vehicle, which caused the accident that led to the death of Tabangay.

Tabangay was brought to the Rural Health Unit (RHU) in Busuanga but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Driver Rodriguez sustained serious injuries and was brought to Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital, while Sultan is in custody of the Busuanga Municipal Police Station (MPS) for appropriate disposition.

