Backride Palawan starts recruiting riders in Puerto Princesa

Backride Palawan, the group seeking to offer the “angkas” ride-hailing service in the city, has started to recruit motorcycle riders despite the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) cautionary advice that the transport mobility scheme is “illegal”.

The group said they are doing “closed-door” orientation for interested members during weekends at the covered court of Barangay Tanglaw.

“Kung gusto niyo po, ganito na lang, invite na lang namin kayo sa closed-door orientation namin. Doon namin ipapaliwanag lahat,” said a member of Backride Palawan who refused to be named.

The member said they are now processing their papers with the help of their lawyer.

The group announced through their Facebook page regarding their recruitment for those who would like to be part of the motorcycle hailing service.

Previously, the group said in their social media account that all the preparation for their transport business to be legal is being fixed and is according to their plan.

“We also want to give you our good news that we are having smooth preparations for our legality. We are doing our best to communicate with the government about our program. And everything is going according to our plan,” Backride Palawan posted.

However, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) confirmed that they have not received any proposal letter yet from the group.

“Sa ngayon wala kaming nare-receive na letter regarding dyan. Wala pang franchising or wala pang legal documents sa ganyang bagay. Sila kasi ay private ang registration, hindi for hire,” said Liberty Clyde Bahandi, MV Evaluator of the LTO.

Bahandi said if the group will give rides for free, they will not have any problem. But if it offers back rides in exchange for fees, that is when they will question its operation.

“Kung for free ang gagawin ng mga motorcycle wala kaming masyadong magiging comment doon dahil private sila. Ang problema doon ay ang security ng mga magba-back ride. Pero kung ang gagawin nila ay maniningil sila, meron po tayong mga question doon.” Bahandi said.

In a previous exclusive interview with Palawan News, DOTr assistant secretary Alberto Suansing, warned that the motorcycle “angkas” service remains illegal under Republic Act (RA) 4136, pointing out that the issuance of a franchise to operate is “not under the purview of the local government unit (LGU).”

“That’s still illegal and we are still deliberating on the. Whether motorcycles are allowed to be a public utility vehicle (PUV) is not within the purview of the LGU. They cannot give franchise,” Suansing said.

