A worried mother once called Backride Palawan’s head of operations, Norman Ayon, trying to find her missing daughter. Her daughter, a college student, was last known to have booked a ride from the motorcycle taxi-hailing app. Ayon located where the missing student was dropped off and later reunited her with her parents safely in one piece by making just a few tweaks to the system.

This underscores to the owners of Backride Palawan the kind of service they want to deliver to Palaweños. A safe and convenient alternative mode of transportation.

Backride Palawan looks forward to the new year as they start with a clean slate. Emerging from their legal issues, the app’s owner, Virgel Dela Puerta, said that they have come to terms with the city government.

“Sa ngayon, partner na namin sila,” he said.

Aside from traditional motorcycles, Backride Palawan has started offering tricycles with a green light from the city government.

“Mas mura siya, especially kung may ka-share ka since pwede niyong hatiin yung pamasahe,” he said.

Dela Puerta said that all of their tricycles are compliant and have a franchise from land transport authorities.

To date, they have 3,000 riders from all over Palawan.

In the future, they are eyeing expanding in El Nido, Coron, and Brooke’s Point, targeting tourists and commuters in the bustling towns.

They also vowed to keep their rates reasonable at only ₱20 per two kilometers. The rates vary depending on the time of booking since they charge a little extra during the wee hours of the day.

“Dito kasi sa Puerto, mga students ang market namin, so gusto namin student friendly pa din,” Dela Puerta said.

Also included in their fares is accident insurance for both the passenger and the rider.

“Actually, mas marami ng benefits ang mga riders namin ngayon as compared sa dati. Kaya wala na silang rason para mag loko,” he shared, highlighting a more dedicated batch of riders.

To ensure safety and quality service, Dela Puerta encourages the public to transact with legitimate Backride Palawan riders through their app.

“Wag po kayo maniwala sa mga nagpapakilalang mga Backride riders. Para sure, pwedeng mag book sa app or online,” he reminded.

He also said that riders may opt to book through their accounts.

“Make sure lang po na talagang booked yung ride ninyo para maensure na talagang safe kayo,” he reiterated.

They are also currently in the process of updating their website, where passengers may directly transact with their riders online.

“Naririnig po namin yung mga feedbacks ninyo. We are very open to new suggestions, especially to make your rides with us safer and always comfortable,” he said.