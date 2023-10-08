Even in the face of constant intimidation by China in the West Philippine Sea, the Armed Forces of the Philippines asserts that Filipino troops stationed at Ayungin Shoal maintain high morale and good spirits, feeling greatly inspired to work harder in order to protect the national interest.

AFP spokesperson Colonel Medel Aguilar said their optimistic attitude came from the support the country is receiving from the exposure about what China is doing in Philippine territory.

“They are very much inspired because, first, of the completed resupply missions; second, because of the support that they are hearing from almost all Filipinos, from politicians, national leaders, legislators, from the top military leadership and, of course, from the media because of the way you report the incidents that are happening there, and to the international community for standing by the disposition of the Philippines on matters involving the West Philippine Sea,” Aguilar told a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

Citing operational security, Aguilar said the AFP was cognizant of the aggressive actions of the Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels in harassing Filipino troops stationed in Ayungin that the government had been be taking diplomatic exhaustion to address persistent harassment of Filipino troops in WPS situation.

“We will find out how the situation will improve further because it cannot be always this way that there will be harassment, that there will be blocking operations or some kind of blocking, and shadowing all those harassmentsk,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar’s statement came after a successful rotation and reprovision of supplies to personnel manning BRP Sierra Madre stationed in Ayungin Shoal over the week, despite the attempts of Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels to block the supply run.

“These are matters that are quite sensitive and delicate, and we don’t want to telegraph what is inside our minds because this is a matter of national security,” Aguilar said.