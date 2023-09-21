Military personnel stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre (L 57) in Ayungin Shoal have received additional supplies as the 407th Ready Reserve Transport Battalion and 1603rd Ready Reserve Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army donated food packs and a 600-watt solar portable battery pack.

The donation was in addition to the 50 packs of assorted goods given by the provincial government of Palawan through the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) a few days earlier.

During the turnover ceremony of the donation, Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said the donations are important addition and morale booster to the troops in the station, as he expressed gratitude to the donors.

The turnover was held during the AFP-wide celebration of the 44th National Reservist Week this year, highlighting the dedication and commitment of the AFP Reserve Force towards serving the country.

Present during the hand-over ceremony of the donated items were Colonel Enrico Yuzon, Lt. Colonel Lovell Jude Noche, Captain Mel Hallar, Sergeant Arsenio Sy, and Sergeant Javenello Voltaire Peñaflorof the ready reserve units of the Army Reserve Command.

“We are deeply grateful for the tremendous support shown by our comrades in arms from the AFP Reserve Force, and the Local Government of Palawan to our soldiers stationed at Ayungin Shoal. Your generosity will undoubtedly uplift the morale of our brave men and women who are safeguarding our nation’s interests,” Carlos said.

“It is imperative that we, as Filipinos, recognize the significance of upholding our sovereignty and protecting our country’s territorial integrity in its western frontier. The defense and security of our nation are tasks that extend beyond the military alone – they require the collective support and engagement of every Filipino,” he added.

Carlos cited the significant role played by the LS 57 and the troops stationed there in safeguarding the nation’s interest in the WPS. He also underscored the collaboration between the provincial government and the reservist units which he described as a strong bond that forms part of the “unwavering dedication and commitment to a brighter and more secure future for our beloved country.”