“The latest rotation and reprovision (RORE) mission to the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea proceeded unchallenged and unimpeded, as stated by AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla.”

“Mission accomplished! Today, we executed a flawless rotation and resupply operation for BRP Sierra Madre. Teamwork, precision, and dedication at it’s best,” Padilla said in a social media post which she later removed.

Earlier today, SeaLight Director at the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation’s Ray Powell also said he has observed different scenarios in the West Philippine Sea after Philippine Coast Guard Vessels BRP Cabra and BRP Sindangan arrived at Sabina Shoal and was met by only one China Coast Guard Vessel 520.5 He said the resupply mission “seems to have encountered virtually no ressitance from China.”

Powell also said around 17 Chinese militia vessels were also monitored nearby but stayed west of Mischief Reef and did not conduct their usual blocking and intimidation against the PCG vessels as well as the civilian resupply boat Unaiza May 1.

“Very different… Philippines resupply to 2nd Thomas Shoal China’s usual blockade hasn’t materialized-almost all militia staying back by Mischief Reef. Whatever deal the 2 sides made in Shanghai must have dialed down China’s aggression,” Powell said in his post.

“BRP Cabra approaching 2nd Thomas Shoal but BRP Sindangan hanging back by Sabina Shoal. Maybe because China is not blockading because only one resupply vessel (Unaiza May 1) with others (UM2 and M/L Kalayaan) damaged in recent encounters or combo of both factors,” he added referring to the civilian resupply boats used by the PCG in previous resupply missions.

UM2 and M/L Kalayaan sustained damages after they were water cannoned by CCG vessels during the RORE mission in December last year.

He however noted that while only the 17 militia vessels and only one CCG vessels were sighted in the area, there are still other vessels that might have just intentionally turned off their Automatic Identification System (AIS) which makes them impossible from the radar of other vessels.

“Of course certainly AIS-dark vessels we can’t see (e.g., CCG 5203) but those we can detect have kept their distance,” he said.