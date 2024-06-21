Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the incident last Monday, where China Coast Guard (CCG) personnel and maritime militia blocked the rotation and reprovisioning (RoRe) mission to BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal, cannot be considered an armed attack.

This is despite the fact that the China Coast Guard rammed Filipino boats carrying troops, boarded and struck the troops, threw coral stones at them, threatened them with machetes and axes, and destroyed their equipment.

SN1 Jeffrey Facundo, a member of the Naval Special Operations Group (NAVSOG), lost his right thumb after their rigid-hull inflatable boat was intentionally plowed into by the CCG.

Speaking at a press briefing in Malacañang on Friday evening, Bersamin stated that what happened last Monday was “probably a misunderstanding or an accident.”

“This was probably a misunderstanding or an accident. We’re not yet ready to classify this as an armed attack. I don’t know kung ‘yung mga nakita namin is bolo, axe, nothing beyond that,” he said.

The executive secretary said in the briefing that the National Maritime Council (NMC) was convened earlier today to discuss the incident and came up with policy recommendations for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s consideration.

Among these recommendations is the regular scheduling and announcement of RoRe missions to BRP Sierra Madre. He pointed out that security challenges persist in the country’s waters beyond the West Philippine Sea, necessitating policies and strategies firmly anchored in national interests.

He further stated that RoRe missions are routine matters and that there is no reason for China not to be aware of such activities.

“They knew that we are resupplying, that we need to resupply, it’s just a normal routinary matter. So in the best interest of all parties, I think it is a wise decision for the president to accept our recommendation to publicize the schedule of activities without giving up anything,” he explained.

Asked if future RoRe missions would be solely conducted by the military, Bersamin clarified that while the activity is primarily civilian-led, it must include a military component due to the soldiersmanning BRP Sierra Madre.

“You must realize also that the people who are there in Sierra Madre are military components. So if ever there is a rotation, to that extent, it is military (in nature),” he said.

Former AFP and Presidential Assistant for Maritime Concerns Gen. Andres Centino, meanwhile, said Marcos called for the NMC to convene and immediately asked cabinet secretaries concerned to discuss Monday’s incident.

“That’s also the imprimatur why we had this NMC convened today,” he said.

However, he said invocation of the Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States “has not been considered in our discussions.”

He also noted that even though the mission did not go as planned, the morale of troops in Western Command who conducted it is high, and he acknowledged their behavior in handling the incident.