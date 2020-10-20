Awesome promos and everything you need at SM!

Here are some of the awesome promos that you can look forward to at SM:

It’s time to leave the quarantine blues behind and treat yourself and your family to a fun and safe shopping experience at your favorite SM mall! Enjoy some “me” time or family bonding moments while availing of great deals and promos at SM!

Here are some of the awesome promos that you can look forward to at SM:

Grab your essentials at SM Markets. Running low on essentials at home? Now is the best time to restock because SM Markets will be offering exclusive promos before the start of the holidays! Visit SM Supermarket for value packs and even 3+1 items that are perfect for gift-giving and office giveaways.

Shop ’till you drop at The SM Store. Chic fashion pieces, must-have self-care products, and home essentials – everything’s here at SM! The best part is you can get all that from The SM Store at budget-friendly prices with the SO MANY SALE this October. Mallgoers can get up to 50 percent off at the SO MANY SALE until October 31, 2020. What’s more, select babies’ and kids’ items, as well as SM Stationery and Snack Exchange, are also on sale as part of the SM Kids Month celebration. Shoppers won’t miss out on the best deals, thanks to The SM Store’s online catalogue, http://bit.ly/thesmstorecatalog. Go on and bookmark that site! And just call #143SM for deliveries.

It’s tech galore at SM Cyberzone. Feeling bored at home? SM Cyberzone is gearing up for the second phase of its Gadget Craze Promo and you just might be the lucky winner to take home a grand entertainment tech showcase. Join the promo until October 31 to get a chance to win a Samsung 55″ UHD Smart TV and a JBL Bar 5.1 Surround Speakers, along with a brand new Nintendo Switch. Every Php 500 worth of accumulated receipts from any establishment at participating SM Cyberzone branches within the promo period entitles you to one e-raffle entry. For more details, visit SM Cyberzone’s website and official Facebook page.

Christmas in October at SM Appliance

It’s CHRISTMAS at SM Appliance! Get your holiday cheer on with up to 60% discount on choice appliances! Visit the SM Appliance at SM City Puerto Princesa or shop online at www.smappliance.com. You may also join SM Appliance Center on VIBER: bit.ly/SMApp-Viber.

After you shop ’till you drop, you can also make the most of your time at SM by relaxing and giving yourself a break from what’s going on in the world. Practice self-care by having coffee and a scrumptious pastry at your favorite café, getting a haircut at your preferred salon, or savoring a delicious meal at your go-to restaurant.

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms.