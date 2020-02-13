Awesome movies invading the big screen this month

If you’re looking for great movies to watch this February 2020, then you’re on the right page!

A wave of exceptional films kick-started the local movie scene in this new decade, with Hollywood blockbuster hits like Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of the Skywalker, Bad Boys for Life, and The Gentlemen leading the pack.

Following such a strong movie line-up is another selection of motion pictures that will surely thrill both film aficionados and casual moviegoers this coming month of love.

Read through this article to discover exciting upcoming films.



1917: Time Is the Enemy

1917 is an epic war film that follows the story of Lance Corporals William Schofield (George MacKay) and Tom Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), young British soldiers during World War I who are ordered to call off an ill-fated attack. In April 1917, the German army has made a tactical withdrawal to the Hindenburg Line to crush the British forces with artillery. Schofield and Blake must cross no man’s land to hand-deliver a message to the Second Battalion of the Devonshire Regiment to abort a planned attack that might result in their unit’s downfall.

The movie is directed, co-written, and produced by Sam Mendes; it stars an ensemble of amazing European actors, including Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Clair Duburcq, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Having won the Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director awards at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, 1917 is definitely a must-watch film. It opens on February 5 at SM Cinemas nationwide.

Ghost in the Graveyard

Ghost in the Graveyard is a thriller drama film that takes place in Mt. Moriah, a town riddled with fear. A group of teens gets haunted by the ghost of Martha, whose death they witnessed as children during a game of ‘Ghost in the Graveyard.’

Director and screenwriter Charlie Comparetto crafted a chilling tale brought to life by actors Jake Busey, Kelli Berglund, Royce Johnson, and more. If you and your friends love a scare, then Ghost in the Graveyard must be on your list of good movies to watch! It starts screening on February 5 at SM Cinemas nationwide.

Kim Ji-Young: Born 1982

Kim Ji-Young: Born 1982 is a South Korean drama film that focuses on the life of an ordinary housewife. Kim Ji-Young (Jung Yu-Mi), like most women, gets married and quits work to raise her child. Everything changes when one day, she breaks away from her usual demeanor and talks like her mother, her older sister, and other people around her. Both Kim Ji-Young and her family question her sanity, ushering her onto a harsh journey to self-discovery.

Directed by Kim Do-Young, written for the screen by Kim and Yoo Young-A, and starring Gong Yoo, Kim Ji-Young: Born 1982 is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Jo Nam-Joo. Both the film and the novel have sparked controversies in South Korea, garnering the support of most modern women for their feminist take while earning the ire of many men and conservative citizens for the alleged sexist elements of the story.

You can catch Kim Ji-Young: Born 1982 at SM Cinemas nationwide starting February 5.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

A much-awaited spin-off to the 2016 DC superhero film Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey chronicles the adventures of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) after splitting with the Joker. She joins forces with Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl from evil crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Based on the DC Comics’ famous all-female super hero team, Birds of Prey is an exhilarating, action-packed heroine film directed by Cathy Yan and penned by Christina Hodson. It hits SM Cinemas nationwide on February 6.

Little Women

The seventh film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name, Little Women retells the classic, beloved story of the March sisters as they navigate adolescence and adulthood. Jo (Saoirse Ronan) is a writer, Amy (Florence Pugh) is a painting student in Paris, Meg (Emma Watson) is a housewife, and Beth (Eliza Scanlen) is in poor health.

Bestowed Best Adapted Screenplay at the 25th Critics’ Choice Awards and hailed as one of the top 10 films of 2019 by the American Film Institute, Little Women is a riveting movie that shares a poignant story and features a powerhouse cast (Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, etc.). This highly acclaimed film screens at SM Cinemas nationwide starting February 10.

Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island is a supernatural horror film that centers on Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña)’s luxurious, remote tropical island resort. Select guests are invited to a once-in-a-lifetime summer getaway experience, with the promise of bringing their hearts’ deepest desires to life. But their dreams take a dark turn and they are forced to find out the island’s secret to escape and live.

Director Jeff Wadlow and co-writers Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs created a heart-stopping suspense film that many escape room fans will certainly love. Catch Fantasy Island at the nearest SM Cinemas on February 12, and watch Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, and other beloved Hollywood actors make the great escape!

UnTrue

A psych-thriller masterpiece by Director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, UnTrue revolves around the bizarre romance of Mara (Cristine Reyes) and Joachim (Xian Lim). Both are Filipinos working in Georgia who developed affection toward one another after a chance encounter. They tied the knot after 3 months of courtship and one night, an injured Mara shows up at the local police station, looking for her missing husband.

UnTrue narrates one story in two perspectives – Mara’s and Joachim’s. The film’s storytelling, supported by Reyes and Lim’s impressive acting, will make you question the characters’ reality and the truth. Uncover what really happened between the characters on February 19 at SM Cinemas!



Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog is a sci-fi adventure film based on Sega’s popular video game of the same name. It follows Sonic (Ben Schwartz), a blue anthropomorphic hedgehog from another planet, who escapes to Earth to hide from forces that seek to exploit his power of super-speed. However, he causes a massive power outage that puts him under the government’s radar. Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) is tasked by the government to hunt down Sonic, and local sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) helps Sonic evade capture and stop world domination.

If you and your family love watching movies filled with superb animation, fun characters, and a grand chase, then Sonic the Hedgehog is an excellent choice. Head to SM Cinemas on February 19 with your loved ones, and prepare yourselves for an adventure!

Brahms: The Boy II

A sequel to the 2016 horror film The Boy, Brahms: The Boy II introduces a young family moving into the infamous Heelshire Mansion. Unaware of the household’s dark past, the family proceeds to adjust to the new environment while the youngest son finds the porcelain doll, Brahms. From there, an unlikely friendship emerges and a series of murders unfolds.

A slasher movie directed by William Brent Bell, written by Stacey Menear, and starring Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, and Christopher Convery, Brahms: The Boy II is definitely not for the faint of heart. To catch the film, visit any branch of SM Cinema nationwide starting February 19!

More Than Blue

A Taiwanese remake of a 2009 original Korean film, More Than Blue is a romantic drama that follows the unlikely relationship of K (Jasper Liu) and Cream (Ivy Chen). The two are close friends of more than 10 years. K has romantic feelings for Cream, but he dares not speak of it because of his terminal illness – another secret he keeps. Instead, he does all he can to make her happy, even if it means entrusting her to another man.

Director Gavin Lin and co-writer Hermes Lu’s approach to this tragic love story has the beauty and pain of selfless love transcend the silver screen, while Liu and Chen’s convincing portrayal touches the hearts of those watching. Hitting the big screens of SM Cinemas nationwide on February 26, More Than Blue is the movie to watch to cap off the month of love!



