The Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay (AVT) is actively promoting organic farming within the community of the municipality, the primary objective of which is not only to nourish the locals with the gospel but also to provide them with healthy organic food.

The inception of the diversified organic farm took place in September 2021, coinciding with the appointment of Bishop Broderick Pabillo as the head of AVT. Since then, the farm has been operational for nearly two years.

Assisting Bishop Pabillo in managing the farm is Bro. Melchor Gabua, an expert in organic farming with extensive experience dating back to 1998. He has incorporated his wealth of knowledge into the development and maintenance of the farm.

Spanning approximately three to four hectares of land at the rear of St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral, the diversified farm cultivates a wide range of crops.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo shares online on his Less is More Vlog the initiative of Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay in organic farming. (Screen captured from video posted on Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay Facebook Page)

These include various vegetables, livestock animals, a fish pond, and a variety of fruits such as grapes, strawberries, dragonfruit, bananas, calamansi, and pineapple. Additionally, there is a dedicated 1.3-hectare demonstration farm for rice located at Sitio Timburan in Barangay Pularaquen, Taytay.

“Ang pangunahin kasing layunin ni Bishop ay una tugunan ang pangangailangan ng kusina ng komunidad dito sa mga pari. Ang mga sosobra ay saka ibibenta sa palengke at sinong mga nais bumili,” he said.

Other resorts in El Nido have already expressed their interest in purchasing their products. However, the Church still needs to address challenges related to water scarcity during the dry season and gradually prepare their lands.

The vicariate aims to expand its market reach to neighboring towns and Puerto Princesa, particularly targeting health-conscious individuals.

Obtaining the necessary materials for organic farming poses a significant challenge for Gabua. While some may initially find it intriguing, they may later decide to quit due to the labor-intensive nature of the process.

Despite the initial time investment, organic farming brings joy to the farmers within the church community when locals recognize its potential to produce high-quality agricultural products.

‘Nakikita ng komunidad na pwede pala mangyari ang mga bagay na ito lalo na yong aming materyales na ginagamit, every other day naghahakot kami ng basura na gulay sa palengke, mga reject. Mga waste din ng private farms,” he said.

Bro. Melchor “Chong” Gabua assists workers in practice of organic farming. (Screen captured from video posted on Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay Facebook Page.)

Potential of organic farming and its products

The church observed a high interest in their organic products and inspired some members of the community, like the hospital in Taytay. There are also students who immerse themselves in the farming process.

“(Dati) pinagtatawanan kami ng mga tao bakit nagtitiyaga kami sa mahirap pero noong umatake na ang peste, nagulat sila na ang kanilang mga palay ay may mga insekto, sa amin wala. Sa liit ng area na aming pinagtamnan, di nila inakala na ganon ang volume na aabutin,” he said.

It has sparked interest in others to replicate the process in the upcoming cropping season and also purchase their organic-made insect repellent. Previously, the average rice harvest in one hectare was 30 cavans, but with the organic method, a half-hectare can now yield 28 cavans, he stated.

In the following month, the focus will be on aligning with the mass production of vegetables.

Furthermore, organic farming plays a role in mitigating the effects of climate change. When fresh organic matter is incorporated into the soil, it helps trap carbon dioxide. Additionally, a septic tank has been developed as a biodigester to capture a portion of gas that can be used for powering stoves or generating electricity.

Bro. Melchor “Chong” Gabua worked with a worker for the land preparation in vegetable farming. (Screen captured from video posted on Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay Facebook Page.)

Journey of AVT’s organic farming

Back in 2007, the AVT initiated an organic farming program under the leadership of Bishop Emeritus Edgardo Juanich and Fr. Ed Pariño, the head of the Social Action Center.

As part of AVT’s ongoing efforts, they have also established an accredited farm in Coron to assist the residents affected by Super Typhoon Yolanda. Working with AVT is not new to Gabua, especially his collaboration with Bishop Pabillo in 2005 when the latter served as a parish priest in Maracascas, Puerto Princesa City.

Bishop Pabillo’s dedication to organic farming is evident in the support he provided to Gabua’s research and improvement initiatives. Following Bishop Pabillo’s installation in 2021, Gabua was approached to reintroduce organic farming as a demonstration farm and mentor local farmers.

The vicariate is determined to transform the Taytay Diversified Organic Farm and Training Center into a recognized learning site by the Department of Agriculture – Agriculture Training Institute and an accredited farm school by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Land preparation before planting the new batch of vegetable. (Screen captured from video posted on Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay Facebook Page)

Moreover, the church aims to provide training to other interested farmers, enabling them to obtain national certificates for their own practices. Additionally, they plan to collaborate with various institutions, such as academic establishments, and eventually develop the farm as a site for farm tourism.

“Iba-ibang sektor at may mga worker kami na iba-iba ang relihiyon, iba-ibang sekta. Hindi kami namimili ng taong kukuning worker. Isa rin layunin sa pagkuha ng worker, kasabay ng pasahuran sila ay matuto sila sa organikong pagsasaka,” he said.

The commitment of the Church to its advocacy

Even though the estimated progress of the Church’s organic farming is just 40 percent, Gabua and AVT hope that this practice will be replicated in different parishes and islands. In the next two years, the development might reach 70 percent or more.

“Sana ay unti-unti, maka-contribute ito sa pagbawas ng gastusin sa pagsasaka ng mga komunidad. Pangalawa, makita ang kahalagahan ng organikong produkto na nakakabigay ng kalusugan at maka-contribute ito pagtaaas ng lokal na ekonomiya,” he said.

The Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay also focus in raising hogs through organic means. (Screen captured from video posted on Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay Facebook Page.)

He believes that attaining the sustainability of one farm could help minimize expenses and increase the farmer’s income.

“Bahagi pa rin ito ng misyon, ng nais mangyari ng ating Panginoon bilang tagapangalaga– Sa ganong paraan, nasusunod ng simbahan ang inutos mismo ng Diyos sa tao na pangalagaan ang kaniyang nilikha,” he added.