AVPP implements 30% accommodation for religious gatherings

In compliance with health protocols under the city’s new General Community Quarantine (GCQ) status, the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) on Saturday announced it will implement a 30 percent seating capacity in its Holy masses during the month of May.

AVPP spokesperson Fr. Eugene Elivera said on May 1 that they have always been compliant with the health protocols. Priests are always updated and reminded by Bishop Socrates Mesiona to coordinate with the local government unit to ensure the safety of the faithful.

“In terms of 30% capacity, our schedule for masses and other religious activities are also compliant with the directive. People are more eager to pray. Kanino pa nga ba lalapit ang tao lalo na sa matinding kahirapan at pangangailan kundi sa Diyos,” Fr. Elivera said.

“We also communicate promptly to people the changes or shifts in quarantines. Indeed, we are thankful for the cooperation of everyone. We notice that those who refrain from going with people, they see to it to have a private time for prayer though,” he added.

The announcement stated that all existing health protocols such as social distancing, wearing of facemask and face shield, hand and foot sanitation will be strictly observed inside the premises of the church.

The city government recently released a new set of quarantine guidelines following the national government’s decision to place Puerto Princesa under GCQ, which is a step higher than the previous Modified GCQ (MGCQ) status.

Religious gatherings, funerals, and wedding ceremonies will also be allowed but at only 30 percent venue capacity, it stated.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts