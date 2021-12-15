With the eased community quarantine status, the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) expects more churchgoers to attend the first day of Simbang Gabi mass on December 15th.

Fr. Salvador Saturnino of AVPP said Wednesday that compliance with the safety health protocols will be maintained and that they will have three masses scheduled from December 15 to 23.

“Sa ngayong taong ito na medyo maluwag na rin ang pagkilos, inaasahan na na ang mga mananampalataya ay may pananabik na ipagdiwang ang kanilang pananampalataya,” he said.

He said the AVPP will not maximize the 700-seating capacity of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral and will also use the seats outside to observe health protocols.

“Ang simbahan ay nagpapasalamat sa Diyos dahil kahit sa matinding pagsubok, kitang kita na hindi nito nawasak ang pananalig ng mga mananampalataya sa Diyos. Bagkus, mas naging makahulugan sa kanila ang kanilang pananampalataya,” he added.

Fr. Eugene Elivera, AVPP spokesperson said that Simbang Gabi is part of the Filipino tradition and is also celebrated in different parts of the world.

“It is our second year sa pandemic pero tuloy-tuloy ang tradisyon ng simbahan lalo na ang Simbang Gabi sa Pilipinas. Dagdag ni bishop, na dahil sa pandemya pa rin, ang mga protocol ay dapat pa rin sundin at ingatan ang sarili,” he said.

The additional mass schedule of Simbang Gabi in Cathedral will help to manage the crowd of faithfuls in every mass.

“Halata naman sa mga tao, psychologically, emotionally after isolation, after quarantine ay nais nang lumabas. Pero sana naman ay patuloy ang pag-iingat ng sarili at matapos na nga ang pandemya,” he added.

The three masses at Immaculate Conception Cathedral are scheduled at 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm, and 7:00 pm from December 15 to 23.

The Misa de Gallo mass is scheduled at 4:30 am from December 16 to December 24. There are also masses to be held in different chapels and at the Provincial Capitol complex.

The National Youth Day is also scheduled for December 16, he added.