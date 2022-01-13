The Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) pledged commitment to extending rehabilitation assistance to the livelihood communities in the northern and southwestern barangays of Puerto Princesa affected by typhoon Odette, with the creation of an emergency operations center.

Fr. Eugene Elivera, spokesperson of the AVPP, said Thursday that Bishop Socrates Mesiona has convened an emergency operation center for the continuous assistance of the church to the affected locals of the typhoon.

“Si Bishop nag-convene na tuloy-tuloy ang tulong, sa recovery at rehabilitation. Nagpatawag siya ng meeting sa mga parishes na nasalanta,” Elivera said. “From that meeting– bumuo ng EOC, AVPP emergency operations center, Oplan Boroniogan ang tawag so far. Meron iba’t ibang team na binuo para hindi scattered ang tulong. Meron sa operations management, logistics, planning, procurement, and fundraising, ” he added.

- Advertisement -

The Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa in partnership with Caritas Philippines extends assistance to locals affected by the typhoon Odette in Barangay Maoyon, Puerto Princesa (Photo from AVPP Ugnayan Facebook Page)

The AVPP aims to focus rehabilitation efforts in the affected parishes of Napsan, Tagburos, Bacungan, Maruyugon, Macarascas, and Sabang.”

Makikita natin na bago rin ito sa Palawan, part of climate change, dapat talagang paghandaan na. Na-trauma naman tayo lahat, it is also wise to establish this emergency operations center,” he explained.

Father Elivera noted that the church is encouraging those parishes and Catholic faithful under the AVPP to help in the rehabilitation of the affected barangays.

The AVPP is seeking assistance not only at local and national levels but has even sent proposals outside the country to finance the project. He said there has been no final budget yet discussed on how much will be needed to sustain the assistance.

Based on the church’s efforts in gathering data, the communities are still in need of food supplies, shelter repair kits, and livelihood assistance.

“Kasi progressive, una meron tayong relief operation, sa mga food pack. Ngayon, we are into shelter naman, then later on ang livelihood ay dapat tutukan din. At the same time, ‘yong debriefing, ‘yong psychology, mga components,” he said.

As part of the rehabilitation project, AVPP also plans to put up a village for some 100 families affected by the typhoon.

“Overwhelming naman ang mga dumarating na mga tulong. Pero within the Church, nakikita rin namin ang katatagan ng pananampalataya ng mga tao. Mas lalo naging madasalin,” he said.

Interested donors may check the page of AVPP to see how they can send help to the affected individuals by the typhoon.