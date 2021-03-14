AVPP calls for reconciliation and unity as plebiscite outcome approaches

The Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) has issued a call for unity and reconciliation as the plebiscite voting on March 13 came to a close.

AVPP spokesperson Fr. Eugene Elivera said Rev. Socrates Mesiona, the apostolic vicar, is calling too for vigilance in the counting of votes and to respect the voice of the people now that they have spoken.

Fr. Elivera said that respect is needed for every decision made during the plebiscite.

“Bishop Mesiona is calling for vigilance in counting the votes. At the same time, the call for everybody, especially the authorities, to respect the voice of the people. The people had spoken and it’s time now for their obligation to listen to the voice the people,” he said.

“Sana, we also call on reconciliation, kung nagkasamaan ng loob, ito ‘yong panahon para magkaisa tayo para sa Palawan,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) also encouraged voters to be aware and informed about the timeline given by the Commission on Election (COMELEC) in counting the votes to be able to declare an official plebiscite result.

PPCRV provincial chair Fr. Jasper Lahan said that there are voters who were not able to cast their votes due to lack of awareness on which registrants could participate in the plebiscite.

“Para maiwasan ang mga heartache, dapat siguraduhin at laging makinig sa COMELEC kung kailan ang deadline para hindi sila masyadong naaabala kung sila ay boboto,” Fr. Lahan said.

“Pakinggan natin mabuti kung kailan ang cut off at sana naman ay siguraduhin ay talagang masasama tayo sa 2022 election. Dapat i-secure din ng mga botante natin na ahead of time ay nakipag -ugnayan sila COMELEC, lalong-lalo na bagong registered, may mga di nakaboto nitong plebiscite,” he added.

