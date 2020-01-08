Automated external defibrillator installed at Provincial Capitol

The installation of the AED is part of the PDRRMO’s preparation measures in times of emergencies.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) that is portable and easy to use to help people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest has been installed by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) in the lobby of the Provincial Capitol Building.

PDRRMO chief Jeremias Alili led the installation of the AED on January 6 with Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief Dr. Mary Ann Navarro and other provincial government employees.

Alili said the AED is a necessary tool for providing Basic Life Support during emergencies, particularly for provincial government employees.

Alili also urged all municipal DRRMOs to do the same in their areas. (Orlan C. Jabagat/PIA-MIMAROPA, Palawan)

