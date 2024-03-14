Authorities in Taytay, northern Palawan, have apprehended four individuals who were caught red-handed engaging in illegal fishing activities aboard an unnamed fishing banca.

They were caught engaging in illegal fishing activities, specifically using a compressor, in the waters of Barangay Bantulan, Taytay, on Tuesday, March 12.

A coordinated effort involving the Coast Guard Station Northern Palawan (CGSNP), its Coast Guard Substation in Taytay, the Coast Guard Intelligence Group-Palawan, and the Taytay Municipal Agriculture Office-Law Enforcement Team (MAO-LET) resulted in the apprehension of the four fishermen.

The suspects, identified as Agabertone R. Lagan, Jomar G. De Asis, Michael R. Lagan, and Victorio R. Lagan, are all residents of Brgy. Bantulan.

The apprehending authorities also confiscated the motor banca, one air compressor, fishing equipment used in the illegal activity, and different species of fish.

The arrested individuals and seized items were handed over to the MAO-Taytay for proper disposal and the filing of appropriate charges.