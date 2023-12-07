Local authorities recovered abandoned lumber and round timbers in a joint operation conducted Thursday, December 7, in Barangay Guadalupe, Coron, Palawan.

Personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (SOU-MG) and Coron Municipal Police Station carried out the operation.

Maritime police spokesperson P/Capt. Anne Abenojar told Palawan News that they recovered the abandoned contraband during a regular foot patrol. They immediately reported it to the Coron Municipal Police Station for coordination.

The operation resulted in the retrieval of assorted lumber and round timbers, totaling around 315.4 board feet, with an estimated value of P27,000.

They include 22 pieces of 2x2x12 Santol gubat lumber, 20 pieces of 2x4x10 Gmelina lumber, 18 pieces of 2x4x8 Santol gubat lumber, two pieces of 5x5x10 Bintang timber, and eight pieces of 5x5x13 Bintang timber.

The police also said an investigation to determine the owners of the abandoned lumber is underway.

“As of now continuous ang ginagawang surveillance ng mga personnel natin para malaman kung sino ang may-ari ng lumbers na narecover,” Abenojar said.