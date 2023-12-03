(WARNING: This article includes a banner photo showing firearms.)

Local authorities recovered several firearms, including an improvised shotgun, from an individual during an operation carried out on Sunday, December 3, in Barangay Tumarbong, Roxas, Palawan.

The Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS), in collaboration with personnel from the 2nd Palawan Mobile Force Company (PMFC) and the Palawan Intelligence Unit (PIU)-Palawan, seized firearms.

These included a Caliber 22 Armscor and three homemade, improvised 12-gauge shotguns in the possession of an individual known as alias Alan, 40, resident of Tumarbong.

According to the Roxas MPS, the operation was conducted under a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Anna Leah Tiongzon Mendoza.

Alias Alan, along with the confiscated firearms and other evidence, is currently under the custody of the Roxas MPS for documentation and proper disposition.