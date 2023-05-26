Joint operatives of Western Command (WESCOM), Naval Forces West (NAVFORWEST)and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confiscated 50 sacks of ammonium nitrate aboard a motor banca from four individuals in a joint counteraction operation held in Barangay Magsaysay, Dumaran last Tuesday, May 23.

The seized chemicals, with an estimated market value of P1.2 million, were confiscated from Velardo Allego, Rodel Allego, Joco Luzong, and Cyril Alibanto. The chemicals are often used as component in the manufacture of dynamite used in illegal fishing. It was not immediately clear where the four obtained the chemicals and where they would transport it.

The seized illegal items were brought to Philippine Coast Guard Sub-station in Dumaran for custody and proper disposition while charges for violation of provisions of Republic Act (RA) 10654, that prohibits the use of any form of explosive or noxious substance to catch fish.

In Taytay, personnel of the town’s Municipal Police Station (MPS) together with troops from WESCOM, NAVFORWEST, 3rd Marine Brigade and the Community Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO), confiscated a total of 16,071.66 board feet of illegal lumbers amounting to P1,285,732.08 from two warehouses owned by Eladio Pareñas Jr. in Sitio Ariman-an, Barangay Talog on Wednesday, May 24.

The confiscated lumber included 948 pieces of Ipil lumber equivalent to 12,851.66 bd ft. amounting to P1,028,132.08 from the first warehouse and another 168 pieces of Ipil lumber in the other warehouse equivalent to 3,220 bd ft amounting to P257,600.00.

The search was conducted by the operatives based on a search warrant issued by a local court.

The seized lumbers were properly accounted for in the presence of local barangay officials and were brought to CENRO for custody and proper disposition.

Pareñas will be charged foe violation of section 68 of Presidential Decree (PD) No. 705, also known as the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines.

