Approximately 118.66 board feet of abandoned Bobog lumber were discovered on the shores of Barangay Bintuan, Coron, northern Palawan, by joint law enforcement units during an anti-illegal logging operation last weekend.

According to a report shared by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) yesterday, the discovery was made around 2:00 PM on January 11th. The estimated value of the abandoned lumber is ₱5,933.

The confiscated pieces of wood include seven pieces of 1x8x10 Bobog lumbers, totaling 46.66 board feet, and nine pieces of 2x4x12 Bobog lumbers, amounting to 72 board feet.

The joint operation involved the 2nd SOU-MG Coron MSBC, Coron MPS, and PIU of the Palawan PPO.