The Philippine Coast Guard on Saturday recovered an estimated two drums of spilled oil off the city port facility.

The oil spill was first reported by concerned citizens, prompting authorities to contain it using oil spill booms and absorbent pads.

The Marine Environmental Protection and Special Operations Group units of PCG was assisted by the Philippine Navy Special Operations Group (NavSOG) and volunteer residents during the operation.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the oil spill.