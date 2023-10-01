PCG personnel used absorbent pads to contain the oil spill at the City Port area early Saturday. (Photo from PCG)

The Philippine Coast Guard on Saturday recovered an estimated two drums of spilled oil off the city port facility.

The oil spill was first reported by concerned citizens, prompting authorities to contain it using oil spill booms and absorbent pads.

The Marine Environmental Protection and Special Operations Group units of PCG was assisted by the Philippine Navy Special Operations Group (NavSOG) and volunteer residents during the operation.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the oil spill.

Arphil Ballarta
covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

