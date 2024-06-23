A pangolin was recovered by authorities in an abandoned hut in Barangay Culandanum, Bataraza, Palawan, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 21.

The 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (2nd SOU-MG) Quezon said they received a call about the pangolin left by an unidentified suspect at the location.

Along with personnel from Quezon MSBC and staff from Protection and Welfare for Animals with PH. ANIMAL, they proceeded to the site where they found the pangolin inside a basket, reportedly ready for pick-up by a buyer.

“Ready for pick up na ‘yan ng buyer. Hindi lang yan iisa, hindi lang naabutan ng mga awtoridad, naitakbo ng suspek,” a Palawan News source said.

The maritime police are continuing their investigation to identify the possible owner of the pangolin and to file charges for violating Republic Act No. 9147.

Philippine pangolins, or Palawan pangolins (Manis culionensis), are critically endangered due to extensive poaching and illegal wildlife trade, making their protection important to prevent extinction.

Under the Act, the capture, possession, and trade of pangolins without proper permits are illegal.

Pangolins are primarily purchased for their scales, which are highly sought after in traditional medicine, especially in some regions of Asia. Furthermore, the meat of these endangered species is considered as a delicacy in certain cultures, resulting in increased demand for them.