Environmental authorities in the city rescued Friday a saltwater crocodile that was trapped in a fish pen in the waters off Jacana, Purok Masikap, Barangay Bancao-Bancao, in the city.

Joint personnel from the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC), and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued a female sub-adult crocodile measuring 169.5 centimeters and is estimated to be five years old.

The PCSDS said that when they received information about the crocodile, they immediately dispatched a rescue team together with the DENR, PWRCC, and PCG.

Based on the assessment conducted by the rescue team, the crocodile was just in transit to another area because the place where it got trapped is not a natural habitat for the wildlife.

There is also a possibility that it went away from its habitat to avoid other crocodiles since the month of May, which is still their breeding season.

