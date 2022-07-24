- Advertisement by Google -

Military troops have recovered a New People’s Army arms cache in Barangay Magara, Roxas, following the surrender of three members of its so-called militia ng bayan.

The surrender came after an operation on July 19 conducted by the Joint Task Force Peacock (JTFP).

The surrenderees led authorities to the location of the arms cache, which included two M16 fragmentation grenades, three 40mm rifle grenades, four M16 long magazines, 300 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and one black colored bandolier.

“This latest surrender of former militia ng bayan members and their revelation of the location of the cache of ammunition, explosives, and magazines proves that the people are fed up with the CTG’s atrocities, exploitation, and deception. The communist terrorist groups have no place in Palawan,” 3rd Marine Brigade commander Brigadier General Jimmy Larida said in a statement.

On the same day, 13 former rebels received P25,000 in financial assistance from the Provincial Government as part of the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP), which they can use to support themselves.

The LSIP started in 2013 with a total of 193 beneficiaries.