A joint police and military operatives recovered one firearm, ammunition, and a bar cutter in Barangay Maasin, Brooke’s Point on Monday.

In a report, the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) said the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PPMFC) launched a major combat operation dubbed “Oplan Maasin” in the areas of barangays Calasaguen, Maasin, Mambalot, Ipilan, and Aribungus on November 21 that resulted in the recovery of one 12-gauge shotgun, five shotgun ammunitions, and one manual bar cutter on November 22.

Ka Nonoy, a former rebel who surrendered to the 1st PPMFC, was reportedly the one who disclosed where they were hidden within the area of Sitio Kalatubog, Brgy. Maasin.

Personnel from operating units of PPPO together with troops from the Marine Battalion Landing Team 4 and with support from Kadre-Palawan scoured the area which resulted in the recovery of one 12-gauge shotgun, five shotgun ammunition, and a manual bar cutter.

- Advertisement -

The recovered items are now under the custody of 1st PMFC for proper disposition.