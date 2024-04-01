Operatives of the Philippine Coast Guard assigned at the Coast Guard Substation Quezon recovered a dead green sea turtle along the shorelines of Sitio Simunong, Barangay Sowangan, Quezon last Friday, March 29.

The Coast Guard District Palawan (CGD-Pal) stated that the turtle, which measured 103 centimeters long, 95 centimeters wide, and weighed 111 kilograms, was found by Carmen Niar, a local resident.

Coast Guard Substation Quezon (CGSSQ) coordinated with the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff District Management Division-Quezon and the maritime police to recover the dead green sea turtle and bury it after an examination.

Meanwhile, PCG operatives assigned at the Coast Guard Station South Central Palawan (CGSSCP), together with personnel from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the Philippine National Police, intercepted more or less 300 kilograms of assorted fish suspected to have been caught through illegal means in Brooke’s Point on Thursday, March 28.

Upon further verification by BFAR personnel, it was determined that the fish were caught through blast fishing, as evidenced by internal injuries.

The fish catch is now under the custody of BFAR for proper disposition and appropriate action.