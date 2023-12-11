Taytay towns top-ranked Most Wanted was apprehended in a joint law enforcement operation on Sunday, December 10, in Barangay Poblacion, Taytay, Palawan.

Alias Toytoy, 45, was arrested by a joint operation conducted by personnel from Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS), Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Palawan Provincial Police Office (PALPPO), 2nd Palawan Mobile Force Company (PMFC), and 401st B Mobile Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) 4B.

The arrest was carried out based on a Warrant of Arrest issued on November, RTC 4th Judicial Region Branch 164 Presiding Judge Anna Leah Tiongson- Mendoza of Roxas, Palawan in connection with a case of Frustrated Murder.

The arrested individual is now in the custody of Taytay MPS for proper documentation and disposition.

Arphil Ballarta
covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

