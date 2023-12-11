Taytay towns top-ranked Most Wanted was apprehended in a joint law enforcement operation on Sunday, December 10, in Barangay Poblacion, Taytay, Palawan.

Alias Toytoy, 45, was arrested by a joint operation conducted by personnel from Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS), Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Palawan Provincial Police Office (PALPPO), 2nd Palawan Mobile Force Company (PMFC), and 401st B Mobile Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) 4B.

The arrest was carried out based on a Warrant of Arrest issued on November, RTC 4th Judicial Region Branch 164 Presiding Judge Anna Leah Tiongson- Mendoza of Roxas, Palawan in connection with a case of Frustrated Murder.

The arrested individual is now in the custody of Taytay MPS for proper documentation and disposition.