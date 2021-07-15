Authorities nab suspected drug peddler in Romblon

Authorities confiscated one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing 3.0 grams of a white crystalline substance suspected as shabu hidden in a parcel. | Photos courtesy of the PCG District Southern Tagalog

Operatives of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Southern Tagalog, other coast guard operating units, together with personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Romblon and Romblon Police Provincial Office, arrested a suspected drug pusher in a joint anti-illegal drug operation at the Port of Magdiwang in Romblon last July 11-12.

The suspect was identified as Gardonio Ritual Macato, a resident of Barangay Espanya, San Fernando, Romblon.

Authorities confiscated one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing 3.0 grams of a white crystalline substance suspected as shabu hidden in a parcel.





Other confiscated items included one box labeled Weldon Macato 0709-31, one green sponge, ID in the name of Macato, Gardonio Ritual, one authorization letter, and a certified true copy manifesto.

The apprehending team said they received information that a person of interest was about to receive a parcel containing alleged illegal drugs transported by a trucking company’s vehicle onboard a commercial vessel from Lucena City.

Upon the arrival of the vessel on July 11, the team however found out that the person of interest was under quarantine in San Fernando, Romblon.

The following day, the suspect claimed the parcel and was subsequently arrested.

Macato was turned over to the San Fernando Municipal Police Station (MPS) for proper disposition and filing of charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.