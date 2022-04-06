Authorities apprehended a woman running for a congressional seat in the 2nd District of Palawan who is suspected to be a big-time scammer in Pasig City on Tuesday, April 5.

The suspect, identified as Magnolia May San Jose, 47, a resident of Provident Village in Marikina, was arrested by police personnel in Barangay Ugong, based on a warrant issued by Pasig Municipal Trial Court Branch 71 Judge Honorio C. Ebora dated August 1, 2021, for three counts of violating the bouncing check law (Batas Pambansa 22).

According to the Pasig PNP in a post early Wednesday afternoon, San Jose was arrested after a week of “operational research and information gathering” on some residents and confidential informants.

The Pasig PNP did not say if bail was recommended for her temporary release.

- Advertisement -

Following her arrest, three of San Jose’s victims appeared at the Pasig PNP. One of them said she defrauded him of P13.75 million.

Interviewed by Pasig News Today, the victim, who was not named, said San Jose was a “friend of his friend”.

“Ako’y may product — ang company ko may product na interested siya na i-market, meron siyang trading company, and ang sabi niya interesado siya doon sa product. Andoon na, nagkaroon na kami ng pirmahan ng kontrata, and noong dumating na sa payment, nag-fail ang promise niya sa payment,” the victim said.

Another victim, a woman, said she was defrauded of P400,000 by San Jose but was relieved when she was captured because she didn’t want her to continue victimizing others.

San Jose is presently detained at the Pasig City Police Station custodial facility for proper disposition.