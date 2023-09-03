A 19-year-old male suspect, alleged to be involved in the illegal drug trade, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Purok Gumamela, Barangay San Manuel, at 9:30 in the evening of Saturday, September 2.

The suspect, identified as Jones Dagaraga, had long been under the watchful eye of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives, who initiated surveillance on him in February of this year.

According to PDEA, Dagaraga’s name had surfaced as a prominent figure in the local drug distribution network.

During the operation, law enforcement officers confiscated P500 in marked buy-bust money, P600 in cash, as well as paraphernalia used in the preparation of marijuana joints, including rolling papers and a cellphone, from the suspect.

While Dagaraga admitted to engaging in the sale of marijuana, he vehemently denied any ownership of the illegal drugs purchased by PDEA operatives.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of the Philippines.