Following a series of field observations and validations, the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) declared Taytay town free from the environmental damage caused by the ill-fated MT Princess Empress oil spill.

The PCSDS said Friday that their assessment in the barangays of Casian, Debangan, Biton, Calawag, and Pamantolon revealed that the municipality has successfully recovered from the environmental damage, with proper compensation provided to individuals and properties affected by the spill.

The assessment was based on a field observation-validation activity that commenced on September 5.

In addition to the PCSDS District Management Division (DMD)-North and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Taytay Station, they have also collaborated with the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist (OMA), Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR-CENRO).

The PCSDS also stated that a comprehensive situational report will be compiled and submitted by the PCG to the local government of Mindoro for their reference.

The PCSDS is a member of the Oil Spill Response Team, formed in 2021 in the wake of the tanker vessel incident in Mindoro on March 23.