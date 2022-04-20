Authorities arrested three wanted persons in separate operations in the towns of El Nido and Bataraza last Tuesday, April 19.

First to be arrested was Alvin Artana Doming, 32, and a resident of Barangay Bebeladan, El Nido.

Domingo was arrested by operatives of the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Emmanuel Artazo of Branch 14 (Family Court), Municipal Trial Court (MTC) of Taytay, dated June 29, 2021, for violation of Section 5(B) of Republic Act (RA) 7610, or the Special Protection against Child Abuse and Exploitation Act (Anti-Child Abuse Law), docketed under Criminal Case No. ROX-21-41351, and with a recommended bail of P200,000 for his temporary liberty.

In Bataraza town, operatives of the MPS arrested Joni Cabradilla, 44 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Tagnato, and Jhanson Viernes Hechanova, 24 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Tabud.

Cabradilla was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165 dated March 25, 2022, for violation of RA 9175, or the Chainsaw Act of 2002, docketed under CC No, 21-01083-BAT, and with a recommended bail of P48,000.

Hechanova was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Evelyn Cañete of 9th Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) of Brooke’s Point dated January 31, 2022, for violation of section 77 of Presidential Decree 705 or the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines, docketed under criminal case number 10155, with a recommended bail of P24,000.