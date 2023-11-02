Authorities have arrested a person with a pending arrest warrant for acts of lasciviousness and is considered as Taytay’s most wanted.

The suspect, identified only as alias Lito, 42, was nabbed by local police on October 31 in Brgy. Minapla,Taytay, Palawan.

The arrest was carried out by personnel from the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS), in partnership with the 3rd Marine Company (MC) of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3), the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PALPPO), and the 401st Battalion Mobile Company (B MC) of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB).

Alias Lito was apprehended by virtue of a Warrant of Arrest (WOA) issued on May 5, 2023, by Taytay, Palawan Fourth Judicial Region Branch 14 Family Court Judge Emmanuel Artazo.