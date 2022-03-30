Authorities detained a suspected a drug pusher in a buy bust operation near the national highway in Barangay Maligaya, El Nido at around 8:38 in the evening on March 29.

The suspect was identified as Loida Lauron Abadilla, alias Alice, 44, of the said town and a resident of Brgy. Buena Suerte.

Abadilla, who is considered as a high value target (HVT), was arrested by joint personnel of Regional and Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Units, El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS), and other units operating under the Philippine National Police (PNP).

- Advertisement -

Photo courtesy of Palawan PPO

Confiscated from her were one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, one match box containing four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets also containing suspected shabu weighing more or less 0.35 grams and with an estimated street value of P4,000, one unit cellphone, P500 genuine peso bill and P1,000 boodle money and the P1,500 buy bust money.

The suspect is now under custody of El Nido MPS for proper disposition.