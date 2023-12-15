Local authorities have arrested a 61-year-old farmer who was wanted for six counts of statutory rape in an operation conducted Thursday, December 14, at Purok Everlasting, Barangay Langogan, Puerto Princesa City.

Personnel from Police Station 2, in collaboration with Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS), Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Provincial Force Unit (PFU) Palawan, Puerto Princesa City Police Office Tracker Team, 401st B Mobile Company Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), and 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (SOU MG) Intelligence Force, apprehended the top most wanted individual identified as Mario Daro Sendrejas.

The arrest was conducted under a warrant issued by Judge Emmanuel Quial Artazo of the Regional Trial Court, 4th Judicial Region, Branch 14 Family Court in Taytay, Palawan.

Sendrejas is wanted for six counts of qualified statutory rape under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1 (D) in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code as amended by RA 8353 and RA 11648.

He is presently in the custody of the arresting station and will be presented to the issuing court for proper disposition.