The city police apprehended five individuals involved in illegal gambling activities in Puerto Princesa on Sunday, March 10.

According to reports, personnel from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1 arrested individuals with the aliases “Osmundo,” aged 64; “Climaco,” aged 61; “Michael,” aged 41; “Billy,” aged 24; and “Ian,” aged 26.

They were apprehended for their alleged participation in illegal cockfighting, locally known as “tupada,” on B. Mendoza St., Brgy. Kalipay.

During the operation, authorities seized two fighting cocks, ₱1,600 in bet money, and various paraphernalia associated with illegal gambling.

The arrested individuals are now under police custody pending the filing of charges for the violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602, or the Anti-Illegal Gambling Law.