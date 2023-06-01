Authorities have apprehended several wanted individuals in different areas of Palawan in a bid to enforce the law and bring them to justice.

On May 29, 66-year-old Antonio Abadiano Yala, who was listed as the sixth most wanted person at the municipal level in Culion, was apprehended in Sitio Paluatan, Brgy. Luac, Culion.

The Culion Municipal Police Station (MPS), in collaboration with the Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit, executed the arrest based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 163 in Coron, Palawan.

Yala faces charges of attempted murder, with a recommended bail amounting to P120,000.

Rommel Dollente Halog, 39, who held the ninth spot on the city-level most wanted list in Puerto Princesa, was apprehended on the same day in Pajara Rd., Brgy. Sta. Monicay.

The PPCPO City Intelligence Unit, together with Police Station 2 and the Maritime Group Special Operations Unit, conducted a successful manhunt operation leading to his arrest.

Halog was wanted for the crime of grave threats under Article 282 Paragraph 2 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Section 70 of R.A. 10951, in relation to Section 29 of R.A. 10591.

The warrant of arrest was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 49 in Puerto Princesa City, with a recommended bail amounting to P100,000.

In a separate operation, two individuals were arrested in Barangay 2, Roxas, Palawan, on the evening of May 30.

Mylene Dalojo Valdez, 43, and Jeanlee Agnis Tabang, 28, were apprehended by joint personnel from the Roxas Municipal Police Station, Dumaran Municipal Police Station, and Palawan PPO 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Both individuals were wanted for tampering with records and providing misinformation.

The warrant of arrest was issued by the 5th Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Araceli-Dumaran in Palawan for the violation of Section 9 (b) of RA 11332. The recommended bail amount for their case is Php6,000.

Finally, authorities arrested Severo Bernas Monte, 46, who was identified as the fourth most wanted person at the regional level in MIMAROPA. The arrest took place in Barangay Marangas, Bataraza, Palawan, on May 30 at approximately 11:00 in the morning.

The operation involved personnel from the Bataraza Municipal Police Station, Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit, 3rd Platoon of 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, and Provincial Intelligence Team under the Regional Intelligence Division.

Monte was wanted for the non-bailable crimes of qualified rape and rape by sexual assault, as stated in the warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 165 in Brooke’s Point, Palawan. The recommended bail amount is Php120,000.

All of the arrested individuals are currently in police custody and will be turned over to the issuing court for proper disposition.

