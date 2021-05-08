Authorities apprehend fishing vessel within Cuyo waters

Authorities apprehended one fishing boat with 20 crew members on board in the waters of Lubid Island in Cuyo town last Wednesday, May 5.

According to the report obtained by Palawan News on Friday, personnel of the Coast Guard Station-Cuyo (CGS-Cuyo) and the Coast Guard K9 unit were conducting maritime patrol when they encountered F/B Nathan conducting fishing activities within the municipal waters of Cuyo.





The fishing vessel is owned by a certain Thea Liz Fu of YYN Fishing Corporation with a business address at Commission Civil St., Jaro, Iloilo City.

Reports from CGS-Cuyo said that the fishing vessel illegally operated in the municipal waters of the town in violation of Municipal Ordinance No. 2016-1564 or the Ordinance Granting Issuance of Mayor’s Permit for Medium Scale Commercial Purpose Operating within 10.1 to 15 kilometers from the shoreline of the nearest island of operation and Municipal Ordinance No. 2015-1520 or The Ordinance enacting the Fishery Code of the Municipality of Cuyo.

A Certificate of Orderly Inspection and Enforcement Inspection Apprehension Report were issued to them, after which, they were allowed to leave upon payment of an amount of P100,000 fine at the Municipal Treasurer’s Office. (with a report from Aira Genesa Magdayao)

WP Post Author Arphil Ballarta is the police beat reporter of Palawan News. She handles the offices of Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement agency in the province. Her interest includes travelling and photography. See author's posts