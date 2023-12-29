An Austrian national accidentally left a belt bag with P10,170 and essential items, including a passport, in a van from Puerto Princesa City to El Nido on December 26, which was later returned to him.

The traveler, Julius Būrger, and two other companions, used the services of Island View Travel, with Geomie Sunico as the driver. Sunico picked up Būrger and other passengers around 4 p.m. and reached El Nido early on December 27, where he dropped them off at a hotel.

Jenny Nuhay, Island View Travel’s marketing executive, said the following morning, Sunico found the belt bag in the van and contacted the van owner in Puerto Princesa to report the discovery.

“Nakita nya sa loob ng van ang isang bag kung saan nakaupo ang foriegner na pasahero. Agad syang tumawag sa may-ari ng van dito sa Puerto at ipinaalam na may bag na naiwan sa loob ng van. Mabuti na lang nakuha ng may-ari ang contact number ng mga foreigner agad din itong tinawagan para ipaalam na naiwan ang bag sa van,” she said.

“Laking tuwa at pasasalamat ng mga foreigner noong malaman nila na ang bag ay maibabalik sa kanila,” she added.

She stated that upon finding the bag, the driver coordinated for its return.

The van owner, who had the contact details of Būrger, informed him about the bag. Būrger was given the driver’s contact number and went to the driver’s house in Purok New Village, Barangay Corong-Corong, El Nido, to retrieve his belongings.