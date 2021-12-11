Bita Rasoulian, the Austrian Ambassador to the Philippines, recently paid a personal visit to Puerto Princesa to thank Mayor Lucilo Bayron and local people for assisting their stranded nationals during the height of the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Michie Hitosis-Meneses, senior operations officer and promotions marketing chief for the City Tourism Office (CTO), said she came to the city on December 7 and paid Mayor Bayron a courtesy call.

She said Rasoulian and the mayor discussed the current state of the city in terms of industry, health, and politics among others.

Rasoulian reportedly expressed Austria’s readiness to help Puerto Princesa, especially on health. She also visited a non-government organization in the city.