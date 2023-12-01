Australian Dwaine Woolley, known in the Philippines as a Filipino-speaking vlogger, experienced a scam in Manila when a tricycle driver charged him P550 for a short trip.

Woolley, in response to this incident, advised foreigners traveling in the area to record their journeys on public transport, especially tricycles, to have evidence in case of scams.

“Even if you know how much you’re supposed to be charged, scammers will lie to you,” he cautioned.

On October 22, while staying at a hotel in Ermita, Woolley decided to visit Robinsons Manila. During his walk to the mall, a tricycle driver offered him a ride for what seemed like a P50 fare.

WATCH WOOLLEY’S VLOG HERE: https://youtu.be/FwfTaFZO_lM?feature=shared

However, the situation quickly escalated when the driver, after picking up a woman and another man acquainted with him, demanded P550, claiming it was the rate for a “private service.”

“Hindi ko kailangang sumakay, puwede ko naman lakarin—it’s a 10-minute walk max. Sumakay na lang ako ng trike niya. Along the way, he stopped to pick up a woman na kilala niya, friend sila. Tapos nag-usap sila, pero hindi alam ng babae na marunong akong mag Tagalog,” Woolley said.

Woolley, married to a Filipina, overheard the woman inquiring about his destination. The driver, aware of Woolley’s language proficiency, warned her to stay quiet.

As they neared the mall, the driver feigned a motorcycle breakdown and demanded the inflated fare.

“He pulled over to the side of the road. I got out of the trike, and they were trying to work out kung anong nangyari sa motor niya. Sabi ko, ‘Lakarin ko na lang, boss. Malapit lang naman.’ So, I pulled out P100 and I gave it to him,” he said.

Woolley said that when he walked away, he was pursued by the driver and the woman, while their companion stayed with the tricycle.

They told him that he needed to pay the P550 fare.

“I turned around and said, ‘Ano? He said, P550. I was like, P550? Sabi niya opo, sir.’ And then his friends whom he picked up started saying the same thing, ‘Ganyan po talaga dito, P550 ang rate,'” Woolley narrated.

To avoid further confrontation, Woolley offered to pay P200, but the driver bargained for P300, which Woolley still found excessive. Eventually, he agreed to pay P250.

GMA News later reported that the driver, Joselito Ortiz, was arrested not for Woolley’s incident but for a traffic violation. It was also discovered that Ortiz lacked a valid license and franchise.

Ortiz admitted to being the driver from Woolley’s vlog. He explained his actions by stating his nephew was hospitalized at the time, and he needed money for assistance.

Woolley, when interviewed, explained that he didn’t file a case because he pitied the driver.